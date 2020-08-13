- Advertisement -

Avatar: The Last Airbender’ creators

Avatar: The Last Airbender’ creators leave Netflix’s live-action remake

A live-action remake of Avatar: The Last Airbender was announced by Netflix nearly two years ago, but this week, the show’s original creators departed the production.

Avatar and Korra creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko say the Netflix series turned out not to be what they “had envisioned or intended to make.”

Netflix says it is still planning to move forward with the project despite their departure.

In 2018, Netflix announced a live-action series based on the beloved Nickelodeon animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender.

creators

The creators of the original series, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko

, were being brought on board as executive producers and showrunners for the show

, and production was set to begin in 2019. Following the announcement, news about the project was nowhere to be found

. Still, this Wednesday, DiMartino took to his blog to announce that he and Konietzko parted ways with Netflix and were no longer working on the series.

productions

DiMartino said that “productions are challenging” and “plans have to change.” Still, he eventually came to the following conclusion:

“I realized I couldn’t control the creative direction of the series, but I could control how I responded.

So, I chose to leave the project.” He says it was the hardest professional decision he’s ever had to make.

“And who knows?” he added. “Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Avatar has the potential to be good.

It might turn out to be a show many of you end up enjoying.

But what I can be certain about is that whatever version ends up on-screen,

it will not be what Bryan and I had envisioned or intended to make.”

For now, at least, it sounds like the project will go ahead without

the two men who created the original series.

DiMartino

In the meantime, DiMartino says this decision doesn’t mean

that he and Konietzko are done with Avatar’s universe altogether in the future.

“These stories and characters are important to me, and the renewed interest and excitement in Avatar and Korra has been inspiring to see,”

he said, likely referring to the massive response to the show following its arrival on Netflix earlier this year.

The Legend of Korra

Plus, this Friday, every episode of The Legend of Korra

— a sequel to Avatar set 70 years after the events of the first series —

will start streaming on Netflix, bring even more fans into the fold

When Bryan and I signed on to the project in 2018,

“In a joint announcement for the series,

Unfortunately, things did not go as we had hoped