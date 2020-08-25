Avatar 2: What We Know So Far

- Advertisement -

The throw of Avatar 2 prepared for the long-awaited sequels by running real-life underwater dives. James Cameron reinvented the sci-fi genre with his epic Avatar in 2009, an unbelievable accomplishment of advanced CGI and motion capture work. Avatar advised that the mostly self-indulgent story of veteran Jake Scully (Sam Worthington), who signs up to participate in a mining expedition on the fantastical planet Pandora. Since Jake spends an increasing number of time in his avatar, which allows him to inhabit a Na’ vi native’s body, he also realizes that the expedition may not be as valuable as it seemed. At the time, Avatar became the highest-grossing picture of all time and moved on to be nominated for nine Academy Awards.

Despite Avatar’s standalone nature, Cameron soon announced his aim to make none, but four sequels. The procedure behind those sequels has been slow going for many years, with the one. Cameron has mentioned the complex special effects as one reason that the Avatar sequels have taken so long; in order to get things absolutely perfect, it has taken a long time to really begin work, as evidenced by some pictures of an Avatar cast member. Fortunately, however, production on the Avatar sequels has since gotten underway.

- Advertisement -

Producer Jon Landau has frequently shared behind the scenes photos of the Avatar sequels as approaches to help hype up fans in addition to discuss their advancement. His newest reveals celebrity Sigourney Weaver and Cameron talking and began on the sequels. As Landau describes in his caption,” Before beginning performance capture on the @Avatar sequels, we took the throw to Hawaii to experience the beauty of the underwater world.” Weaver and Cameron had just completed their first dives.

Avatar two will reportedly spend a substantial time in the waters of Pandora, so it makes sense that Cameron would require dives as some essential research. It will influence the actors’ performances as they put in the motion capture work for the scenes set underwater. Behind the scenes, pictures of this Avatar sequels have already shown the new technologies being used for its aquatic scenes, and it will be exciting to see it all come to life.

Sadly, however, the wait for Avatar 2 lately got a little more. The coronavirus pandemic shut down production before this season, and though matters have resumed, it has set things enough behind schedule that Disney chose to push Avatar 2 back a year. It will be published together with the sequels following every two years after, in December 2022. While this surely comes as a blow for those who have waited a long time to get Avatar two, it will ensure Cameron and his staff have enough time to perfect the particular results. Now they have more time for several dives.