Avatar 2: What James Cameron’s New Technology For The Sequels Is

Producer Jon Landau claims that James Cameron screened three scenes with impacts, out of Avatar 2, for the crew set this week.

Producer Jon Landau claims that James Cameron screened three scenes from Avatar 2, with visual impacts, for the team on set this week. The production is now filming in New Zealand, one of the few countries in the world who’ve managed to practically remove coronavirus, and so allow it to be safe to resume filming on-set without too many rigorous safety measures in place. Regrettably, Avatar 2 was forced to endure a different delay due to the pandemic shutdown, which means it will now be released in December 2022.

The most recent delay also forced the subsequent sequels to be pushed back a year each, meaning that Avatar 5, if it makes its current release date, will emerge almost two full decades after the first was released. As a result, production on the movie is now full steam ahead, with Cameron recently gushing over the visuals which are being produced for its first sequel. Cameron has greatly invested in technology to bring his vision to life.

Now, Landau, who is producing all the sequels with Cameron, has posted an update on Instagram, stating that Cameron has screened three scenes in the upcoming sequel, all with close-to-completed visual effects. Landau claims that the team was re-energized by the scenes, and made them even keener to get back to working on the film. His post can be seen under:

Landau continues to be a constant source of information on the film, formerly sharing when filming, in addition to posting other Avatar 2 behind-the-scenes shots giving lovers an insight into the intricate production process necessary to take underwater. The producer has collaborated with Cameron on all his films since 1997’s Titanic. As a result, he is one of the most prosperous manufacturers in terms of box office numbers of all time. The fact that Cameron managed to display three scenes from the movie using near-complete visual consequences is a good sign for Avatar 2.

It feels like things are progressing smoothly, although production delays have dogged the film. Given the technical demands of the shoot, the simple fact that the New Zealand-based Weta Digital was in a position to produce the visual effects for three scenes already means that the creation is farther ahead of schedule than the current delay implies. But given the extent of Cameron’s vision, one imagines that there is still a fantastic deal of work to be done on Avatar 2. Cameron has consistently pushed the boundaries of film technology during his career, and it seems like he is not slowing down.