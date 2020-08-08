Home Movies Avatar 2: Release Date, Spoilers, Trailer And Delays Due To Covid-19
Avatar 2: Release Date, Spoilers, Trailer And Delays Due To Covid-19

By- Santosh Yadav
Avatar 2 producer Jon Landau has shared some new concept art, offering fans a first look at one of the underwater vehicles which will appear in the sequels.

The official Avatar Twitter account posted two conceptual renderings of this new”human-driven multifunction submersible” both on land and in water, assembled courtesy of the Resources Development Administration.

The new automobile is aptly dubbed the”Crabsuit” since it looks like a big mechanical crab with six autonomous legs to presumably stabilize the vessel when it is on dry soil. The legs seem to retract in the boat’s shell when the vehicle is submerged underwater, using a sizable propeller unit supporting it to journey through the depths of Pandora’s blue seas.

‘Avatar 2’ spoilers: More teasers reveal movie will explore Pandora’s waters

Among the latest updates from the movie franchise’s official Twitter page is the very first check into the concept artwork of a submarine vehicle in which RDA will be viewed within”Avatar 2″ Because it looks like a crab and functions like one as well it has been labeled as the automobile.

‘Avatar 2’ new release date: COVID-19 delays movie premiere again

Seeing photos of the elements which are in”Avatar 2″ is thrilling, but fans should be reminded that the much-awaited sequel has been delayed once more. Cameron wrote an open letter to fans a month describing that the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed manufacturing work in Los Angeles and their program in New Zealand.

“Avatar 2” was initially set to premiere in December 2021. After the delay, however, the sequel will now be released in December 2022.

Will there be an ‘Avatar 2’ trailer soon?

With several concept art and teasers being Released on social media over the past months, lovers have started asking whether this leads to the unveiling of an official”Avatar 2″ soon. Live-action filming for the sequels reportedly started in ancient 2019. But considering the recent decision to delay the movie’s release, there’s a possibility that the trailer would be out this season.

