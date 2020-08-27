Avatar 2: Possible Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Let’s paint the world blue again because after a lot of wait, the amazing blue creatures are gonna be back on the television. Yes, you guessed it right, I’m talking about Avatar 2. The movie was supposed to be on the air a long time before, but it had to suffer various delays due to innumerable reasons. So keep reading to get all the details about Avatar 2.

When will Avatar 2 finally release?

Avatar 2 had its release date in 2021, but the pandemic has put its production on a halt. Thus, unfortunately, the fans wouldn’t be getting it in 2021. The new release date for Avatar 2 is 22 December, 2022. Sadly, we still have to wait for two long years to watch the sequel for the amazing movie on the big screens. But there are more information regarding the movie about the cast and plot that you need to know.

The official Twitter page of Avatar has shared a letter by James Cameron to the fans which has the new release date and the reason for the delay written on it. And if everything goes according to the plan a new avatar movie will hit the screens every alternate year. Thus, Avatar 5 is supposed to land on 22 December 2028. Hopefully, everything happens as per the plans and we get to see the movies on time. Because there has been a lot of delays already, Avatar 2 could have striked the big screens in 2014 and Avatar 3 in 2016, but this didn’t turn out to happen.

Title of the Avatar sequel

There isn’t any official confirmation about the titles yet, but according to what BBC has announced, Avatar 2 will be called Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar 3 will be called Avatar: The Seed Bearer, Avatar 4 will have the title Avatar: The Tulkun Rider and Avatar 5 will have the title as Avatar: The Quest for Eywa.

Cameron has also given his confirmation on these titles, but as per our knowledge, these are just provisional names that can get changed.

The cast of Avatar 2

All the previous movie’s cast will be back to reprise their roles in Avatar 2, this includes, Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, CCH Pounder. Apart from these, some new characters are also included, Edie Falco is one among them.

Plot for Avatar 2

According to what Cameron said, the theme for the new movie is ‘familial and imprisonment.’ While producer Jon Landau also made it clear that none of the Avatar movies will be related to each other, each one will have a different story.