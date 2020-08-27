Home Movies Avatar 2: All The Main Details About The Movie.
Movies

Avatar 2: All The Main Details About The Movie.

By- Santosh Yadav
Kate Winslet explains how working Together with James Cameron on Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 differs from her Expertise on Titanic. The 1997 movie catapulted stars, Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, to instant celebrity status and marked his first collaborations with Cameron. Now, Winslet and Cameron are reteaming for the first time in over twenty years.

Regardless of the huge victory of Titanic, Winslet was very vocal about how hard filming was, particularly as it pertained to the requirements set by Cameron. He had been strict regarding the filming schedule, for example, that actors peed in the filming pool instead of asking for bathroom breaks–Winslet one of them. Following Titanic, Cameron place all of his focus on his next job, Avatar, while Winslet transferred from blockbuster tentpoles to more artistic fare such as her nominated turn into The Reader.

Winslet and Cameron are now collaborating again, and this time around, Winslet reports a changed demeanour at the manager when it comes to his attitude on set. In a recent interview with THR, Winslet talked about working with Cameron on Avatar 2 and 3 and had nothing but praise for the manager, who is known for being very intense during creation. “It was so wonderful to work with Jim again. .Time has shifted him. Jim has become a dad a couple more times over. He is a calmer person. Chilled. You can just feel him enjoying it more this time. ”

Such praise is surprising coming from Winslet, as her Titanic encounter wasn’t enjoyable. She endured many injuries during creation and claimed Cameron had a terrible temper. Cameron reportedly felt pressure to proceed fast and stay on schedule, because the budget for Titanic topped $200 million. Maybe he’s “chilled” since the subsequent victory of Titanic, and then Avatar now allows him the freedom to spearhead projects important to him regardless of funding. Avatar is such a passion project for Cameron that he is intending on four sequels.

It’s comforting to know that Winslet survived filming the Avatar sequels without any complaints–as a water character, no less. On Titanic, Winslet famously refused to put on a wetsuit while in the filming tank and got pneumonia, nearly causing her to give up the movie. Perhaps it’s this fresh relaxed and enthusiastic Cameron that convinced Winslet to register for not one but two Avatar films that greatly involve water. If she is this joyful about her experience in the next Cameron project, then the very long thirteen-year await Avatar 2 will be well worth it.

Santosh Yadav

