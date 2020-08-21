- Advertisement -

Australian researchers are looking into the possibility of a coronavirus remedy that relies on an enzyme from an unexpected source — pineapples.

Australian researchers

Researchers have repurposed an present cancer drug with an enzyme from pineapples and flipped it into a nasal spray to assist people suffering from the COVID-19 coronavirus.

- Advertisement -

To date, the coronavirus has infected over 22.5 million individuals around the planet, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Everybody has the same question on their lips regarding the coronavirus pandemic:

When will a vaccine finally be prepared?

The importance of an effective vaccine in ending this horrible pandemic cannot be overstated.

as Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates attempted to describe in an interview in late days. Speaking of the US

the information is beginning to get a little better overall regarding the coronavirus.

Over the past week, the number of new infections from the US fell by nearly 8%, by way of instance, the fourth consecutive week of overall progress, per Axios.

Outside of the US, meanwhile, there is more good news — in this case, relative to a possible coronavirus therapy.

The treatment is courtesy of professor and cancer specialist David Morris, from St. George Hospital in Sydney.

who, together with his group, has reportedly repurposed a drug (called BromAc) that was under development to treat cancer patients.

The group believes this treatment might be able to halt the coronavirus from going to the lungs of carriers and dispersing to infect additional people when someone has it.

This medication includes components that encircle the spike which COVID-19 uses to infect other cells in people.

A trial with participating patients could start in a Melbourne hospital when next month.

Here’s the fascinating thing about this drug:

One of its heart brokers.

Australian press has noticed .

is a pineapple stem receptor.

It’s named Bromelain and is currently valued for medicinal purposes which include treating burn victims.

It’s been ready in the kind of a nasal spray.

researchers want to use to block the virus

that researchers want to use to block the virus from spreading to the individual’s throat and lungs.

What Morris and his staff are particularly hoping is that this medication could be taken at the first indication of this coronavirus to stop it cold.

We’ve taken a drug in development for at least a decade and inquired if it can be accommodated for treating individuals infected with COVID-19,” Morris said earlier this past week.

“Our laboratory results show the new drug renders the COVID-19 spike ineffective.

stopping it from infecting other cells.

We expect the results will demonstrate the remedy can restrict COVID into the throat.

and nose and protect against lung infection, and stop infected patients from passing on the virus that is live “