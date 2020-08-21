- Advertisement -

Australian researchers are looking into the possibility of a coronavirus treatment that relies on an enzyme from an unexpected source — pineapples.

Australian researchers

Scientists have repurposed an present cancer drug with an enzyme from pineapples and turned it into a nasal spray to help people afflicted by the COVID-19 coronavirus.

- Advertisement -

Everyone has the exact same question in their lips right now regarding the coronavirus:

When will a vaccine eventually be prepared?

The significance of an effective vaccine in ending this terrible pandemic cannot be overstated,

as Microsoft co-founder Bill gates tried to describe a interview in recent days.

Gates, whose foundation has put millions of dollars into the struggle against the coronavirus across the world,

believes that even if only a minority of the US population receives a coronavirus vaccination once one is available —

or anywhere from 30% to 60% of the population — that will be enough to end the pandemic in the US.

Talking of the US, the information is starting to get a little better entire regarding the coronavirus.

Over the past week, the amount of new infections from the US fell by almost 8%, as an example, which was the fourth consecutive week of overall improvement.

Outside of the US, meanwhile, there’s more good news —

in this case, relative to a potential coronavirus therapy.

The treatment is courtesy of cancer and professor expert David Morris, from St.

George Hospital in Sydney, who along with his group has allegedly repurposed a medication (known as BromAc)

that has been previously under development to treat cancer patients.

The team considers this therapy might have the ability to halt the coronavirus from going into the lungs of carriers —

as well as dispersing to infect additional people when someone has it.

This drug includes components that dissolve the spike which uses to infect other cells in humans.

A trial with participating patients could start in a Melbourne hospital when next month.

Here is the fascinating thing about this medication: Among its core agents, is a pineapple stem enzyme.

It’s name Bromelain and is already value for medicinal purposes that include treating burn victims.

Has reporte that BromAc has been trialled in 36 cancer patients, in which positive benefits were observe.

It’s been ready in the form of a nasal spray that researchers wish to use to block the virus from spreading to the patient’s lungs and throat.

“Our lab results show the new medication renders the COVID-19 spike ineffective,

stopping it from infecting other cells.

We hope the results will demonstrate the treatment can confine COVID to

the throat and nose and protect against lung disease, and prevent infected patients by passing on the live virus.”