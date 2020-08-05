Home Lifestyle August's of world ; 5 Spectacular Photos
August's of world ; 5 Spectacular Photos

By- Shankar
5 Spectacular Photos Of August’s Full ‘Sturgeon Moon’ From Around The World

In an unmistakable sky it looked terrific as it transcended the eastern skyline August’s of world.August’s full Moon is known as the “Sturgeon Moon” in North America in light of the fact that the sturgeon fish are typically gotten during this season in the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain, as indicated by the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Different names for August’s full Moon incorporate the “Green Corn Moon,” “Grain Moon,” “Wheat Cut Moon,” “Blueberry Moon” and “Blackberry Moon”— all references to reap times for crops.

Whatever you call it, the full Moon’s ascent and set occurred near dusk and dawn, individually, and was caught far and wide in some staggering photos.So too will a waning full Moon’s assault on Mars later this week when, on Saturday and Sunday, it gets to within a 0.8° of the “red planet.” That’s what stargazers call an occultation. Thursday will also see Mars at perihelion—the closest it gets to the Sun in 2020—and there’s a chance to see Venus and Mercury

When is the next full Moon?

The next full Moon will be the “Corn Moon” on September 2, 2020.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.



