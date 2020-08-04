Attack On Titans Season 4: Check Out The Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Animes have become a craze in the present time. Rather than watching the typical shows, people prefer to watch anime. Specially, Attack on Titans is one of the most loved anime of all times. There’s a huge fan following of the show. The theme of the show is to save the Earth from grave danger. It is indeed an old theme but it is enjoyable to watch. Attack on Titans has finished with its three seasons and now there’s a buzz about the arrival of season four. Sadly, season four is going to be the last one of the franchise.

What is the release date for Attack on Titans season 4?

It was in 2013 that the first season of the show came up, followed by the second and the third one which came in 2017 and 2019 respectively. And now there’ll be the premiere of the final season. Sadly, there’s no such announcement regarding the release date from the creators yet. But we can expect it to release by the end of this year, or sometime early in 2021. It would have hit the screen by now but coronavirus pandemic has been the hurdles that stopped this thing from happening.

Cast for Attack on Titans season 4

There are many voices over actors who’ll be a part of the show. Still, some important ones include, Yuki Kaji who will be voicing for Eren Jaeger, Maria Inoue voicing for Armin Arlert, Hiroshi Kamiya will give his voice to Levi and Yui Ishikawa will voice for Mikasa Ackermann.

Plot for Attack on Titans season 4

Eren Jaeger is the protagonist of the show. Eren’s mother was murdered and his hometown was also destroyed. After these incidents, he pledges to remove all the Titans from Earth. As they were the reasons behind all this fuss. For this he will have to fight against the Titans, who do not have minds and they feed on humans. Now the show will take us ahead in Eren’s adventurous life. This being the final season, there are possibilities for Eren to win. So let’s see if Eren will be able to clean Earth from the Titans or not? However, until the show releases, you could watch the trailer that has been released on YouTube.