Attack On Titan Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Latest Updates

By- Anand mohan
Attack on Titans has been thought of as one of the best anime ever produced. The show has a mass fan base and tremendous popularity. This show about saving the Earth from grave danger might have an old theme but is convinced interesting to see.

The series already has three seasons and is set to launch its final season. Here’s all you want to know about the season finale of Attack On Titan.

Release Date

The very first season premiered back in 2013, the subsequent season in 2017, and the third in 2019.

The fourth season is supposedly the season finale of the long-running series.

Though there’s been no official statement made, remembering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we could expect the fourth season to come out by winters of 2020 or even later.

Cast

The show’s voice-over actors include the likes of

•Maria Inoue as Armin Arlert

•Yûki Kaji as Eren Jaeger

•Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa Ackermann

•Hiroshi Kamiya as Levi

And others

Plot

The show revolves around the life span of Eren Jaeger, whose mother is killed and also the hometown is ruined.

He attempts to cleanse the Earth of creatures called Titans who have brought the Earth to the verge of end.

Titans are dumb creatures, who eat humans. They do not have reproductive organs and they mate. They are expanded humanoids, and there’s no only purpose in life is to devour humans.

Except for Nine Titans who’ve gained human-level intellect since they were trained with an individual.

The nine titans are as follows.

The Founding Titan
The Attack Titan
The Colossus Titan
The Female Titan
The Armoured Titan
The Beast Titan
The Jaw Titan
The Cart Titan
The War Hammer Titan

The titan is presently the war hammer titan, however, it is yet to be revealed the name of this ninth titan. People who have read the Manga understands quite well that the Ninth Titan will turn out to be(Spoiler) WILLY TYBUR.

Trailer

The trailer for its fourth season is already on Youtube. Manga reader of this show was whining that the trailer has contributed too many spoilers. But there were no spoilers for the anime watchers. The trailer layout looks intriguing, and the narrative ahead would be interesting to watch.

Also Read:   Sherlock Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details Here
