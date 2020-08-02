Attack On Titan Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

Attack on Titan Season 4, Are you excited about the new season of Strike on Titan going to release this year in October!! The Japanese dark dream -“Attack on Titans” is an anime show adapted from the manga of the identical name by Hajime Isayama.

There will be changes in the storytelling style as the manager of year 4 taken over by Yuichiro Hayashi. This year is set to run for 24 episodes completely.

Also, the studios of season 4 will differ from the previous seasons, it’s not just a matter of changing directors. Everything is going to be changed and fresh for the fans, rather than WIT Studios made by MAPPA Studios.

Plot

The Attack of Titans is set in a world where humankind lives inside towns surrounded by enormous walls because of the Titans. The narrative focuses on experiences of Eren Yeager together with his friends Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert. After a Colossal Titan rupture the wall of their home city, whose lives are changed forever.

Eren and his buddies join the Scout Regiment, an elite group of soldiers who struggle, Titans, have a pledge for revenge. In a world full of man-eating monsters, the lord is here for people living and make them feel inferior. Eren decides to team up as his mother is just one of those evils. To be able to make the world a happy place to exist and get through this roller coaster ride!

Release Date and Trailer

Already in the previous year, the show was revived for another season without choosing the stage for streaming. Finally, it’s going to published in October this year. Maybe further delays occur As we know of the current situation because of COVID-19.

The trailer has been released at the end of May, giving so many queries to the audiences. In the approaching period of Strike on Titan, there’s not any prospect of flowing on Netflix but will probably be published on Funimation via Hulu.

Cast

The cast of this series isn’t known, however. No such information released by the team. Together with him joining Mikasa Ackermann voiced by Yui Ishikawa and Trina Nishimura in English variant can be seen.

Apart from these, some more supporting characters linking from the last seasons. So, fans have to wait until an official statement made. Until then, stay connected to us and get upgraded!