Attack On Titan Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

Attack On Titan Season 4 is coming out soon and making it more fascinating is that it will be the final and last installment of the anime series. It’s one of those most-watched anime which have amazing action-sequences together with a compelling storyline.

Based on the manga series of the same name by Hajime Isayama, Attack on Titan is a story about a town that’s constantly attacked by giants known as Titans. But, AoT is not as straightforward as the premise when it is revealed that the Titans are created from humans. Here are more details on Attack on Titan Season 4 release date, preview, spoilers, and other anime upgrades.

Release Date

Attack On Titan Season 4 release date is set as October 2020 as per the official anime resources. However, the premiere of Attack on Titan 4 could be postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as it’s influenced the genres. There are chances that the AoT Season 4 release date could be delayed to early 2021 as the makers have a history of delays.

Plot

Attack on Titan Season 4 spoilers mainly concentrate on Eren and his return to the town together with the other Titans. The brand new trailer also gives a glimpse of the outside world which reveals new weapons, along with a world-war type battlefield. There are numerous new Titans that could play a significant part in the narrative of this fourth year. Attack on Titan Season 4 will end the anime series and hence solve all the mysteries after concluding the narrative.

Cast

Voice cast and Characters per year Four may be Eren Yeager voiced by Bryce Papenbrook, Yuki Kaji, Yui Ishikawa, and Trina Nishimura for Mikasa Ackerman, Armin Arlet by Marina Inoue and Josh Grelle, Historia by Shiori Mikami and Byrn April are anticipated to be returned along with new personalities will probably step in to Provide Additional thriller to this particular journey.

Trailer

Attack on Titan Season 4 trailer came out recently and it shows action-package scenes of fresh weapons and Titans. It would mostly follow the identical program as Season 3 in which the fourth season will be published in two components of 10 and 12 events. Strike Titan Season 4 can be watched online via Funimation through Hulu and it may arrive Netflix after all of the episodes have been aired.