Attack On Titan Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Read Here All Latest News

“Attack On Titan” is a dark Japanese fantasy action television series. The show is under the Creation of”IG Port’s Wit Studio” and under the management of”Tetsuro Araki”. The show is an animation version of the manga series of all”Hajime lsayama”. “Attack on Titan” decides to air its first episode on April 7, 2013, and it airs on the Mainichi Broadcasting System until September 29, 2013, and then aired on Tokyo MX, FBS, TOS, HTB, TV Aichi, and BS11. “Attack on Titan” is a story filled with activity that revolves around a protagonist”Eren Yeager”. He decides to save the planet within three partitions from the monsters known as”Titans”.

Attack On Titan Season 4 Expected Release Date!!

The series season 4 was going to come out in this fall, but that chain was changed, and it’s no longer exists in its wiki page too.

Attack on Titan’s production studio was replaced to Mappa from WIT Studio and it could also cause a delay to its release. Apart from these, the ongoing coronavirus scenarios have added more time into the entire season delay.

But we can expect that season 4 is likely to emerge in 2021.

Cast of the season

The primary cast of Attack on titans is expected as

Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa Ackerman

Daisuke ono

Yuki Kaji as Eren Yeager

Yuu Kobayashi as Sasha Blouse

Hiroshi Kamiya as Levi Marina Perino,

Armin Arlert Manami Numakura as Cart Titan

Attack on Titan Season 4 Plot

The Season 3 of series ended with a cliffhanger. Even after the conquering of Titan Beast and getting to know about the Titans Eren and the others went from the walls, but by having to know which Eren’s dad once made him understand. Eren knows what its meaning is. Therefore, it can be expected that the narrative will continue from the point it finished in Season 3.

The trailer reveals the one that resembles a World War-esc battlefield and a landscape. Also, we see titans, and they may indeed influence the struggle, whilst we do not expect these to play the main role in season 4. However, there are also rumblings that a brand-new titan ability will play a role.