Attack On Titan Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Updates!!!

By- Anand mohan
Attack on Titan is a Japanese black dream anime tv series adapted from the manga of the identical name by Hajime Isayama. It’s set in a world where humanity resides inside towns surrounded by huge walls due to the Titans. The show is led by Tetsuro Araki and produced by Tetsuya Kinoshita. Hiroyuki Sawano writes the series.

Release Date

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, all the industries throughout the world have been adversely affected–all the production units standstill. Many series are placed at a stop. So we cannot expect another season this season. Although Season 4 has been confirmed, a formal announcement for the launch date hasn’t been made yet. But the other good thing is that Season 4 will be the finale of the collection. It’ll indicate the large end of the show.

Cast

The finale season of the Strike on Titan will include all the figures of the preceding seasons. Some primary cast of Season 4 is expected as Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa Ackerman, Daisuke Ono as Erwin Smith, Yuki Kaji as Eren Yeager, Yuu Kobayashi as Sasha Blouse, Hiroshi Kamiya as Levi Marina Perino, Armin Arlert Manami Numakura as Cart Titan.

Plot

The entire storyline revolves around the protagonist Eren Jaegar who pledges to kill every man-eating Titan living. Titans posed a threat to humanity. And that’s why massive walls shield them. And yet one unhappy day, Titans broke all the barriers and devoured many men and women. Eren’s mum was one of these. Since that time, Eren vowed to avenge his mother’s passing and eliminate every Titan accountable for the suffering.

The history of the world of titans was unwrapped at the next season.

We’ve got fair chances of the next season dropping out in late 2020. We expect to get some information soon, and we’d keep you updated. Until then, let’s grit our teeth to the future ends in the final season.

