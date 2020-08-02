Attack On Titan Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Latest Updatyes About The Series

- Advertisement -

Attack On Titan Season 4. Are you excited about the new season of Attack On Titan going to release this year in October!! The Japanese dark dream -“Attack on Titans,” is an anime show adapted from the manga of the same name by Hajime Isayama.

There will be fluctuations in the storytelling fashion as season 4 taken by Yuichiro Hayashi’s manager. This season is set to run for 24 episodes.

Also, the studios of season four will probably be different from the last seasons. It is not merely a matter of switching directors. Everything is going to be altered and fresh for the fans, instead of WIT Studios made by MAPPA Studios.

Release date update of Attack On Titan Season 4

Looking back in the previous schedule of season 1 18, which was triggered in April 2013 and the same notion followed for the next two seasons too. The show was renewed last year to the upcoming season, where neither the shown of the streaming platform made any official statements but there are speculations of season four getting published in October 2020. As we know of the situation, it is not possible to comment on anything.

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot

Titans’ Attack is put in a universe where humanity resides inside towns surrounded by huge walls due to the Titans. The story focuses on experiences of Eren Yeager along with his buddies Armin Arlert and Mikasa Ackerman. After a Colossal Titan rupture the wall of their home town, whose lives are changed forever.

His friends and even join the Scout Regiment, an elite group of soldiers that fight Titans, have a pledge for revenge. In a world full of man-eating creatures, the lord is here for people currently living and make them feel inferior. Eren decides to team up as his mom is one of the evils. To be able to make the world a place ride!

Star cast of season 4 of “Attack On Titan”:

Our very famous character Eren Yeager hu, is voiced by Yûki Kaji will soon be returning with Mikasa Ackermann (initially voiced by Yui Ishikawa) and encouraging characters from the previous seasons will also be returning!