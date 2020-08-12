Attack On Titan Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Latest updates

- Advertisement -

The demand for Season 4 of the anime Attack on Titan is growing exponentially daily. And after the finale of Season 3, the need for the new season is necessary. However, the one big question that strikes our heads right now is, how can we anticipate Attack Titan Season 4 to release this year?

Release Date

As a result of the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 across the world. Among the most affected companies in the global entertainment market. A vast majority of the production homes are still standing. Most upcoming, in addition to some continuing anime projects, are in a pause leading to delays in their releases for an extended period. Hence, expecting the launch of Season 4 that year does not make any sense.

So far, Season 4 of the anime Attack on Titan is confirmed, but there is not an official date yet declared. The affirmation concerning the renewal of the series for a new season is indeed good news. But also its saddening to know that Season 4 is going to be the finale year for its anime. But the great thing is that this last season of this anime Attack on Titans will have some fresh personality openings. It will be intriguing to witness the remarkable finish of the anime show.

Plot

At the upcoming season of the anime Attack on Titan, we could anticipate Mikasa Ackerman, Eren Jaeger, and Armin Arlert getting into the close. As in the next season, we saw the exploration of Eren’s fabled cellar. This unveiled the fact of the world concerning the Titans and another unknown history. In Season 4 of Strike on Titan, we can Marley. And all of the main characters in the previous seasons of the nine will reunite. There’s a significant probability of Yuki Kaji reprising his role in Eren.

Although not many significant plot spoilers can be found as of today. According to resources at the upcoming season of the anime, we could see Eren along with Armin Mikasa and Ackerman attempting to regain their lost glory. They’ll also attempt to spare the face of humanity. These three will set a dominance of their own, after a struggle with the Titans.

Cast

The finale season of the anime Attack on Titans will consist of all the primary cast and personalities from its previous seasons.

Some major cast of Season 4 of those anime Contains the following:

Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa Ackerman

Daisuke Ono as Erwin Smith

Yuki Kaji as Eren Yeager

Yuu Kobayashi as Sasha Blouse

Hiroshi Kamiya as Levi

Marina Perino as Armin Arlert

Manami Numakura as Cart Titan