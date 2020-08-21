Attack On Titan Season 4 : Release Date, Cast And More Other Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

Attack On Titan Season 4: Arguably the best anime show ever produced, is lined up for a fourth year this season. It is all about human beings living in cities with huge walls surrounding them as a result of the occurrence of Titans. With each season published, the adaptation of the Manga series Shingeki No Kyojin has gained exponential growth in its popularity on a global scale. Various spin-offs, video games, products, and two live-action movies are more than sufficient for evidence of international admiration by fans.

Is Season 4 Facing Delay?

Due to the ongoing pandemic, almost all manufacturing businesses in the entertainment sector have temporarily shut down and our cherished anime is no exception. Though the fourth season was verified, the release date has not been announced yet. The next season came out back in 2017 while the next one premiered in 2019. So, the fans can expect some substantial quantity of delay until they can watch some fresh episodes of the same. It is important to note that the fourth season of this show is going to be the final one.

Where Can You Watch Attack On Titan?

While the series is not available on Amazon Prime in the United States, the three seasons of Attack On Titan can be found on Hulu. The first season of the same is on Netflix, and the fourth period will supposedly screen on the digital platform in Fall 2020 (provided there are no delays in production).

Cast

The lead actors in the previous seasons have been expected to reprise their roles in Chapter 4. Yuki Kaji will come back to play the role of Eren. No teasers are dropped from the group, therefore there’s no method of guessing where the plot will take us everything evolves. The last season will include Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa Ackerman, Daisuke Ono as Erwin Smith, Yuki Kaji as Eren Yeager, Hiroshi Kamiya as Levi, Marina Perino as Armin Arlert, Manami Numakura as Cart Titan, Yuu Kobayashi as Sasha Blouse, Kazuhiro Yamaji as Ackerman Kenny and Akeno Watanabe as Hitch Dreyse to name a few of the main characters.