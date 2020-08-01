Attack On Titan Season 4 : Latest Essential Updates Regarding Its Next Installment

- Advertisement -

Attack On Titans has been considered one of the best anime ever produced. The series has a mass fan base and immense popularity. This show about saving the Earth from grave danger might have an old motif but is certainly interesting to see.

The show already has three seasons and is set to release its final season. Here is all you want to learn about the season finale of Attack On Titan.

RELEASE DATE

The first season premiered back in 2013, the subsequent season in 2017, and the third in 2019.

The fourth season is supposedly the season finale of this long-running series.

Though there has been no official announcement made, keeping in mind the continuing coronavirus pandemic, we could anticipate the fourth season to come out by winters of 2020 or perhaps later.

CAST

The series’s voice-over actors include the likes of

Maria Inoue as Armin Arlert

•Yûki Kaji as Eren Jaeger

•Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa Ackermann

•Hiroshi Kamiya as Levi

And others

TRAILER

The trailer for the fourth season is already on Youtube. Manga reader of this show was complaining that the trailer has contributed too many spoilers. But there were no spoilers for its anime watchers. The trailer layout looks intriguing, and the narrative ahead would be intriguing to watch.

PLOT

The show revolves around the life span of Eren Jaeger, whose mom is murdered and the hometown is destroyed.

He attempts to cleanse the Earth of giant creatures called Titans who have brought the Earth to the verge of end.

Titans are dumb animals, who eat people. They don’t have reproductive organs and they mate. They are expanded humanoids, and there’s no only purpose in life would be to devour humans.

Except for Nine Titans who’ve gained human-level intellect as they were trained by an individual.

The nine titans are as follows.

The Founding Titan

The Attack Titan

The Colossus Titan

The Female Titan

The Armoured Titan

The Beast Titan

The Jaw Titan

The Cart Titan

The War Hammer Titan

The titan is currently the war hammer titan, but it’s yet to be shown the name of this ninth titan. Those who have read the Manga knows quite well the Ninth Titan will turn out to be(Spoiler) WILLY TYBUR.