Attack On Titan Season 4: Is Season 4 Facing Delay? Know Here All New Updates

- Advertisement -

Attack On Titan Season 4: Potentially the best anime show ever made, is lined up for the fourth season this season. It is all about human beings living in towns with huge walls surrounding them as a result of the occurrence of Titans. With each season released, the variant of the Manga series Shingeki No Kyojin has gained an increase in its popularity on a worldwide scale. Video games, various spin-offs, merchandise, and two movies are enough for evidence of international admiration.

Is Season 4 Facing Delay?

Due to the continuing pandemic, all production businesses in the entertainment sector have shut down, and our cherished anime is no exception. Though the season was verified, the launch date has not been announced. While the third one premiered in 2019, the next season came out back in 2017. So, the fans can expect some quantity of delay until they can watch some episodes of the same. It is very important to say that the show’s fourth season will be the last one.

- Advertisement -

Where Can You Watch Attack On Titan?

While the series isn’t accessible on Amazon Prime at the United States, the three seasons of Strike Titan can be located on Hulu. The first season of the same is on Netflix, and the fourth period will supposedly screen on the digital platform in Fall 2020 (provided there are not any flaws in production).

Cast:

The anime’s voice-over actors include,

Maria Inoue as Armin Arlet

Yuki Kaji as Eren Jaeger

Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa Ackermann

Hiroshi Kamiya as Levi.