Attack On Titan Season 4: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About This Series

“Attack on Titans” is just one of the present’titans’ in the manga and anime industry. The job of Hajime Isayama has been able to bring together tens of thousands of audiences who, for decades, have followed that will go down in the industry. Thus, then, it seems that during this 2020, it will get to the endpoint.

Logo Of Attack On Titan season 4

The emblem indicates that it’s been verified that Anime Japan 2020 will host the first details about the fourth and last season of”Attack on Titan.” The dates selected for the event are the ones that pay to the 24 of the month from March 21. Right now, on which to await news regarding the anime, the precise day above has not yet been communicated.

What Can We Expect From This Event?

The truth is that by now Anime Japan 2020 takes place, there will still be about half a year until the premiere of the fourth season of”Attack on Titan.” This will happen during the autumn.

Consequently, it seems a bit complicated to imagine a trailer or teaser is going to be shared. If it were not particularly revealing, the latter wouldn’t be quite as far-fetched.

What might happen is that the studio which is going to be responsible for animating the close of this anime is finally clarified as it is well understood, since the beginning of”Attack On Titan” the series was strictly connected to the work of Wit Studio?

However, recently we have been able to observe a brand new production of the group, being this”Vinland Saga,” which has enjoyed enormous success. Similarly, only a couple of days ago, we saw the first trailer for”Great Pretender,” the new job from Wit Studio that’ll be released in the summertime. This manner, and added into the rumors that came from months ago, it seems quite likely that the final stretch of”Attack on Titan” will probably be confronted by a new company.