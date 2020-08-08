Home TV Series Attack On Titan Season 4: Check Out The Release Date, Cast, Plot...
TV Series

Attack On Titan Season 4: Check Out The Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

By- Vikash Kumar
Attack has given us three successful seasons and with Season-ending fans are eager to know what will be the future of this franchise, the show is based on a Manga series and we can not wait to be outside.

Let us get into the details about season 4 of Attack On Titans!

Release Date of the attack on titan Season 4

Season 3 finished waiting for the next year and ending the fans are in amazement. Luckily for us, season 4 is on its way and will be set to release on October 20, 2020. A bit of news for anime fans with all the pandemic sabotaging our favourite shows. This is one of the news in 2020. Season 4 is more promising and badass, followed the manga of this series. Season 4 serves as the final arc of the series and consists of 24 episodes. Which is going to be the part for Isayama’s eyesight related to the end of the set whereas the manga will continue.

Cast

Yuki Kaji will play the role of Yui and Eren Jaeger Ishikawa will resume her role as Mikasa Ackerman. As Erwin Smith Oho In addition to Levi as Daisuke and Hiroshi Kamiya.

Plot/storyline of this show

The show Attack on Titan contrasts Around the life span and hometown was destroyed. He vows to cleanse the Earth of creatures known as Titans. Who brings the disaster to the Earth. Titans are mindless. They do not replicate and not have sexual organs. Their purpose is to devour people. Except for Of which they’ve nine Titans who were trained by the people because of Some wisdom. Now let’s see what happens from the final and the last Chapter, i.e., year four of this animé.

By- Vikash Kumar
