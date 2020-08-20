Arthdal Chronicles Season 2: Confirmation From Netflix Or What Was The Deal Tae Made With Asa Sakan?

- Advertisement -

Birthday Tales is a South Korean Tv Set written by Kim Young- Hun and Park Sang- Yeon and Led by Kim Won-Seok. The series was aired on June 1, 2019, on tvN and broadcasted internationally on Netflix. After getting much love and appreciation from the viewers worldwide and been rated 8.1/10 in IMDb, Kim Won Seok has opted to come up with season 2 of Arthdal Chronicles.

Is There Some Confirmation From Netflix or Even TV Concerning The Releasing Date of Season 2?

Many things have changed and have closed down shooting and the production of movies and show also. As season one finished with a mystery, it left viewers in fantastic dilemma and inquisitive.

According to the writers, Kim Young- Hun and Park Sang- Yeon will release in overdue 2021 or ancient 2022? Therefore, there’s absolutely no official release date announced as founders reported in September 2019 that Arthdal Chronicles will have season two, but Arthdal Chronicles will be renewed for season 2.

The Korean station tvN suggested that audiences can expect a couple more seasons to be published. So overall, fortunately, we will be able to watch another season of Arthdal Chronicles.

Who Are We Going To See In Season 2 of Arthdal Chronicles?

All the characters will reprise their role in the upcoming season. List of All of the primary characters is provided below:

•Kim Ji-won as Tan-ya

•Song Joong-ki as Eunseom and Saya

•Jisoo as Saenarae

•Jang Dong-gun as Ta-gon

•Kim Ok-bin as Tae Al-ha

•Hae-jun Park as Moo-baek

What Do We Expect To See In The Upcoming Period of Arthdal Chronicles?

The narrative revolves around the land of Arth along with the discovering of the new community in the city of Arthdal. The story deals with love, harmony, battles, and much more. Season 2 will last from precisely the same page as it had been left in the previous season.

Therefore, in the season, we can expect a change in the story’s plot and adventure in the life span of Tae- Gon. Several details and information will be supplied at another season which could end up being confusing for viewers and may leave them.