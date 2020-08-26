Home TV Series Netflix Ares Season 2
By- Santosh Yadav
Ares is a Dutch drama series of This genre horror/supernatural, Made by Pieter Kuijpers, Iris Otten, and Sander van Meurs. The very first season premiered on January 17, 2020, and it proved to be a success.

The end of the season showed a shocking turn of events, which may be the end of the story or an ideal cliffhanger for season two.
So here is what we know so far about Ares Season two, including plot, cast, the release date, and the latest updates.

Ares Season 2 Expected Release Date:

Netflix has to confirm that the season of Ares. On the other hand, the series has received great reviews from viewers who need a second season. There’s a good probability that a new Ares season is brewing. Stress has increased as several chains have ceased producing on account of this COVID-19 pandemic. If Ares season 2 is announced, it might be released in the next half-season of 2021.

Ares Season 2 – Who all will be cast in this season?

Ares season one showcased Jade Olieberg as Rosa, Lisa Smith as Carmen Zwanenburg, Tobias Kersloot as Jacob Wessels, Freida Barnhard as Fleur Booms, and Robin Boissevain. So far, because the series hasn’t been renewed, so the cast list hasn’t been declared for two.

Ares Season 2 – What will be the potential storyline?

Ares revolved around the story of Rosa Steenwijk, a student who has been part of a society in Holland. However, she got to know that there’s a supernatural component involved in the secret society. We saw drama, violence, and mystery through the eight-episode series that ended with a shocking end.

At the end of season one, it revealed the secret society Ares was made to maintain contained Beal’s force. We got to know that Beal is a tar-like material. It is a manifestation of all the guilt that centuries had been expelled for by Ares members.

As for the story information, there has been no official information about it. We could see Rosa’s powers to be researched.

