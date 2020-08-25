Ares Season 2: When Will It Return On Netflix? When Will It Premiere Check Out The Latest Updates Here!!

- Advertisement -

Ares Season 2: Ares is a Dutch drama series of the genre horror/supernatural, created by Pieter Kuijpers, Iris Otten, and Sander van Meurs. The first season premiered on January 17, 2020, on Netflix, and it proved to be a victory.

- Advertisement -

The ending of the year showed a twist of events that could be a perfect cliffhanger for season two or the conclusion of the story.

Here’s what we know so far about Ares Season 2, including plot, cast, the release date, and the most recent updates.

Ares Season 2 When Will It Premiere?

Netflix was struck by the first season on January 17, 2020. So far, there’s been no announcement.

Before renewing it for seasons, Netflix usually considers the numbers of a series. Therefore, if Ares’ viewership ratings are large enough, we could expect to hear from the creators soon. Until an official statement is revealed, we can expect it to land in 2021, but this is only speculation.

Ares Season 2 Who Will Be CastIin This Season?

Ares year one featured Jade Olieberg as Rosa, Lisa Smith as Carmen Zwanenburg, Tobias Kersloot as Jacob Wessels, Freida Barnhard as Fleur Booms, and Robin Boissevain. So far, since the series has not been renewed, the cast list hasn’t been announced for season two.

Ares Season 2 What Is Going To Be The Possible Narrative?

Ares revolved around Rosa Steenwijk, a student who gets to be a part of a secret society in Holland. But she got to be aware there is a supernatural component involved in society. Throughout the series, we saw.

The end of season one revealed the secret society Ares was made to keep contained a force named Beal. We got to understand that Beal is a substance. It’s a physical manifestation of the guilt that Ares members had expelled for centuries.

As the story information, there have been no official details about it 15 for. However, we could see Rosa’s powers to be researched further.