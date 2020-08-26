Home Entertainment Ares Season 2: Storyline When Will It Return On Netflix? Check Out...
Ares Season 2: Storyline When Will It Return On Netflix? Check Out The Latest Updates Here!!!

By- Alok Chand
Ares Season 2: Ares is a Dutch drama series of the genre horror/supernatural, Made by Pieter Kuijpers, Iris Otten, and Sander van Meurs. The first year premiered on January 17, 2020, and it was shown to be a victory.

Ares Season 2

The ending of season one showed a shocking turn of events that may be the conclusion of the story or an ideal cliffhanger for Season 2.

So here is what we know so far: the release date, cast, plot, and the latest upgrades.

Ares Season 2 When Can It Premiere?

Netflix was struck by the season using a total of eight episodes on January 17, 2020. So far, there has been no statement created for Ares Season two.

Before renewing it for seasons, Netflix considers the numbers of a series. So if the viewership ratings of Ares are high enough, we could expect to hear from the founders soon. Until an official announcement is shown, we could expect it to property in 2021. However, this is only speculation.

Ares Season 2 Who Will Be Cast In This Season?

Ares season one featured Lisa Smith as Carmen Zwanenburg, Jade Olieberg as Rosa, Tobias Kersloot as Jacob Wessels, Freida Barnhard as Fleur Booms, and Robin Boissevain. So much since the series hasn’t yet been renewed, so the cast list hasn’t been announced for season two.

Ares Season 2 What Will Be The Possible Storyline?

Ares revolved around Rosa Steenwijk, a student who gets to be part of a society in Holland. But she immediately got to know there’s a supernatural component involved in the community. Throughout the series, we saw drama, violence, and mystery that finished with a shocking ending.

At the end of year one, it revealed the secret society Ares was created to maintain contained a supernatural force. We also got to know that Beal is a material. It’s a physical manifestation of all the guilt that centuries had been expelled for by Ares members.

As for the story details, there have been no official details about it, however. We could see Rosa’s powers to be researched further.

