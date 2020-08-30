Ares Season 2 Return On Netflix? Check Out The Latest Updates Here!!

- Advertisement -

Ares Season 2: Ares is a Dutch drama series of This genre horror/supernatural, created by Pieter Kuijpers, Iris Otten, and Sander van Meurs. The first season premiered on January 17, 2020, on Netflix, and it proved to be a success.

The end of the season showed a shocking turn of events, which may be the end of the story or a perfect cliffhanger for year two.

So here is what we know up to now about Ares Season two, for example, release date, cast, plot, and the latest updates.

Ares Season 2 When Can It Premiere?

The very first season struck Netflix on January 17, 2020, using a total of eight episodes. However, so far, there’s been no announcement made for Ares Season 2.

Netflix usually considers the watching numbers of a particular chain before renewing it for additional seasons. So if the viewership ratings of Ares are large enough, we could expect to hear from the creators soon. We can expect it to land in 2021, but this is the only speculation before an official announcement is revealed.

Ares Season 2 Who Will Be Cast In This Season?

Ares year one showcased Jade Olieberg as Rosa, Lisa Smith as Carmen Zwanenburg, Tobias Kersloot as Jacob Wessels, Freida Barnhard as Fleur Booms, and Robin Boissevain. So far, because the series hasn’t yet been revived, so the cast list has not been declared for season two.

Ares Season 2 What Is Going To Be The Possible Storyline?

Ares revolved around the story of Rosa Steenwijk, a pupil who has been part of a secret society in Holland. But she quickly made to know there is a supernatural element involved in the community. We saw drama, violence, and mystery throughout the eight-episode show that finished with a shocking end.

From the end of the year, it had been revealed that the secret society Ares was created to maintain contained a supernatural force called Beal. We also must understand Beal is a tar-like substance. It is a physical manifestation of all the guilt that Ares members had expelled for centuries.

In terms of the story details, there has been no official information about it yet. However, we can see Rosa’s abilities to be researched further.