Ares Season 2: Release Date, Plot And More Details

The world shocked earlier this season, using its latest terror series Ares. Created by Pieter Kuijpers, Iris Otten, and Sander van Meurs, the show was enough to give you the creeps. As a result, the series saw popularity after the premiere of Season 1.

That’s open the Pandora’s Box of speculation regarding an upcoming season. The show won fans with its storytelling and its narrative style. Although it’s only natural for them to demand a second season but is it?

Renewal Status

The Dutch terror series is not renewed for its season by Netflix. But there are chances for its own renewal. The season ended in a manner it may set up a narrative for a new season. Additionally, the year obtained love, and the ratings were good. Netflix will first analyze viewership and the ratings for renewing the series for another season. So we are hopeful that Netflix will give the green light.

Release Date

It’s challenging as it is not supported by Netflix, to reveal a specific date for the next season of Ares. If it happens, it will take a long time to reunite on Netflix. The giant that is flowing has stop production on projects due to pandemic for safety reasons.

If season 2 happens, it will release between 2021 or ancient 2022. We will inform you if Netflix declares anything relating to this.

More Details

These stars will surely go back for the new year, if it happens: Jade Olieberg as Rosa Steenwijk, Lisa Smit as Carmen Zwanenburg, Tobias Kersloot as Jacob Wessels, Robin Boissevain as Roderick van Hall, Frieda Barnhard as Fleur Borms, Hans Kesting as Maurits Zwanenburg, Rifka Lodeizen as Hester de Hoogh, etc..

As Netflix shows nothing for the next season, there are no narrative details for today.