Ares Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And When It Will Returning On Platforms?

Ares is a Dutch play series of this genre horror/supernatural, made by Pieter Kuijpers, Iris Otten, and Sander van Meurs. The very first season premiered on Netflix on January 17, 2020, and it was shown to be a success.

The ending of season one showed a shocking turn of events that maybe the story’s conclusion or a perfect cliffhanger for season two.

So here is what we know so far about Ares Season 2, including plot, cast, the release date, and the latest updates.

Ares Season 2 – When will it premiere?

Netflix was struck at by the first season on January 17, 2020, with a total of eight episodes. So far, there has been no statement created for Ares Season two.

Netflix usually considers a specific series’ numbers before renewing it for seasons. Therefore, if Ares’ viewership ratings are high enough, we can soon hear from the creators. Until an official announcement is shown, we can expect it to property in 2021, but this is only speculation.

Ares Season 2 Expected Cast:

Since there’s been no official announcement regarding Ares season 2, there is also no idea about the cast. If season 2 ever happens, the cast from season 1 of Ares will reunite. A possibility that is much is that a new cast will be inserted in season two.

The casting of Ares season 1 includes Jade Olliberg, Tobias Kerslot, Lisa Smit, Robin Boissevain, Freida Barnhard, Hans Kessing, Rifka Lodzen, Rose Dickman, and a Lot More.

The Expected plot of season 2 of Ares:

There are a few things in Ares season 1 that have yet to look. Those things are extremely predicted to be shown in season two. More about the Ares Society was shown at the conclusion of the first season. Aside from that, Beal also consumes Rosa. Following that, Roja’s look changes. More information on the new powers of Roja can be found in Season two.