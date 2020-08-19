Ares Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Teased Details?

- Advertisement -

The giant Netflix never fails to satisfy our expectations, and right now, it has been able to stun the masses. The world was shocked by Netflix this year with the show named Ares, a terror drama web television show that premiered and has been made by Pieter Kuijpers in addition to Sander Van Meurs.

It is a compilation of the suspense genre with a hint. The spotlight throws on a pupil, Rosa. Other types of Ares, in the show, include themes like horror and mystery. It also has savagery as a cherry on top of the plot.

Ares Season 2: Release Date

The eight episodes long year made its premiere this January. And despite very little promotion, the series has been a chartbuster for the streaming giants, with fans.

Such a reaction might play an integral role in setting the future of the sequence. Netflix is likely to give the show another chance, while the series has not been renewed yet. When the corona crisis eases in which case an announcement is expected. In which case, a summertime 2021 release for the show seems likely.

Ares Season 2: Cast

There is very little information about Season 2. In case the show does get revived do not expect much change to Season 1’s throw line-up. Which means Tobias Kersloot and Jade Olieberg both will return to their own roles. They’ll be joined by celebrities Lisa Smit and Robin Boissevain.

Ares Season 2: Story

There very little details about the upcoming season. Looking at the clues, a rough estimate can be made by us about the upcoming season. In the last season, we learn the reason for the occurrence of Ares.

The team plans to keep Beal at bay. But at the end of Season 1, Rosa jumps into Beal and appears reborn with newfound powers. In all likelihood, this year will look to explore the recently bestowed forces of Rosa.