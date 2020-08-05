Ares Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Details

- Advertisement -

The one that is not enjoyed by many and disliked by many, it’s a different sort of horror. Yes, we are currently speaking about Ares- that terror show on Netflix.

Yes! This is the hereditary, Midsommar, or Suspiria’ type of fear. That which we call this horror is a dystopian secret society or cult terror. Not dystopian, as all of the items have been happening from far and are currently happening even now.

Ares involves all of the things such as legumes, goats, and salt, and that is some of the things you need to be familiar with to watch this kind of horror.

Netflix filmed Ares for its audience, this series.

Ares follows Rosa’s story, a student who has introduced to a secret society and finds out about things going on in the club.

There are just eight half an hour episodes to the viewers full of gore violence, mystery, and play which horror fans crave.

Renewal Status

The Dutch horror series is not renewed for its season by Netflix. But there are chances for its renewal. The season ended in a manner that it may set up a story for a new season. Also, the year obtained love from the audience, and the ratings were good. Netflix will analyze the evaluations and viewership, for renewing the series for a second season. So we are optimistic that Netflix will surely give the green light.

Release Date

It’s hard as it’s not confirmed by Netflix to show a date for the second season of Ares. If it happens, it will take a long time to reunite on Netflix. The giant has ceased production on jobs due to pandemic for security reasons.

So if season 2 occurs, then it will switch between 2021 or 2022. We will inform you if Netflix declares anything relating to this.

More Details

These celebrities Will Certainly go back for the new season, if it occurs: Jade Olieberg as Rosa Steenwijk, Lisa Smit as Carmen Zwanenburg, Tobias Kersloot as Jacob Wessels, Robin Boissevain as Roderick van Hall, Frieda Barnhard as Fleur Borms, Hans Kesting as Maurits Zwanenburg, Rifka Lodeizen as Hester de Hoogh, etc..

As Netflix reveals nothing for the second season, there are not any story details for today.