‘Ares Season 2’ Recent Updates On Release Date, Plot, Cast, And All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Ares is a Dutch horror drama web television collection. The genres concerned with inside the collection are Horror, Drama, and Supernatural. The collection is directed with the aid of using Giancarlo Sanchez and Michiel ten Horn and. The collection is starring a first-rate variety of proficient actors which include Jade Olieberg, Tobias Kersloot, Lisa Smit and Robin Boissevain. The collection has finished one season. Ares made its debut on January 17, 2020 as season 1 with eight episodes. The collection was given a score of 5.6/10 from IMDb. It is now to be had on Netflix.

The cast individuals from the previous seasons could be returning again for the brand new season. Till now there was no information approximately the clean faces to be visible in the imminent season however we anticipate to peer few. The cast consists of Jade Olieberg as Rosa Steenwijk, Robin Boissevain as Roderick van Hall, Hans Kesting as Maurits Zwanenburg, and Janni Goslinga as Joyce Steenwijk.

Ares Season 2 Plot

- Advertisement -

After season 1, season 2 will cognizance at the Ares society. Stay up to date with us for the today’s information about the plot of the brand new season.

Ares Season 2 Release Date

As we see the collection made its debut on January 17, 2020. Till now there may be such a statement of the reliable launch date of the second one season. Seeing the cutting-edge scenario of the sector because of the coronavirus pandemic, we might also additionally expected a put off with inside the release of the brand new season. As quickly as the sector scenario boils right all the way down to regular the production and cast could be again at the units and could resume filming. It is expected that season 2 of Ares could be airing in 2021. Stay up to date with us for extra information about the collection.