Ares Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer, And Everything A Fan Needs To know?

By- Alok Chand
The one of those must-watch series -“Ares season 2”, a dutch terror drama is coming back. It’s a horror series, has a total of eight episodes in one. Made by Pieter Kuijpers, this show is a blend of suspense and horror thriller.

Ares Season 2

A new sensation into the audience seen when it arrived. It became a struck series in January 2020. The story revolves around a student. She meets up with several minutes when a bar is joined by her when she combines a bar. Ares- a culture, she learns about it. This show is filled with savagery, mystery, and horror.

Ares Season 2: Release Date And Trailer

Unfortunately, fans of this thriller-horror series are anticipating its release. But the statement wouldn’t be possible until January 2021.

The scenario gave the pause to the chapter, and there’s no date or month yet confirmed. The Trailer will be out shortly When the manufacturing resumes till fans are hoping for the best!

Ares Season 2: Plot

Ares second season probably follows the ending of the primary season. The story wasn’t yet revealed officially. As we have seen the first season’s end, it will continue from that point. The show had some things that are loose as some endings to where the series could proceed.

Ares was made to keep A force known as Beal, Ares was created to maintain it contained. Beal is a shameful tar-like substance that’s the manifestation of this guilt.
It is evil that is human that is pure. Rosa jumps into Beal and absorbs it. She had been emerging as being reborn. Her eyes are shown having tar-black.

It might be possible in season two, the new electricity of Rosa will be further clarified. We can wait for the plot to discharge; there may be many outcomes potential.

Ares Season 2: Cast

Season 2 of Ares cast will reprise their roles that include:

Ade Olieberg as Rosa
Tobias Kersloot as Jacob
Lisa Smit as Carmen
Robin Boissevain as Roderick
Frieda Barnhard as Fleur
Hans Kesting as Mauritius

Apart from them, we are anticipating some new faces to join the cast of Ares. They are:

Jennifer Welts as Marije
Roos Dickmann as Puk
Minne Koole as Henry and
Dennis Rudge as Wendel

Alok Chand

Ares Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer, And Everything A Fan Needs To know?

