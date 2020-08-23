Aquaman 2 release date, every plot and cast details we know so far

- Advertisement -

Aquaman directed by was a smashing hit it grossed over a billion-dollar worldwide. Aquaman sequel was always on the card almost confirmed. Warner Bros officially confirmed the James Wan’s Aquaman sequel on February 2019. The original movie’s co-writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick has been hired to write the sequel’s script. Almost a year and a half have passed since then, we have covered every details and rumour we know so far about the much-anticipated sequel.

Aquaman 2 cast details and updates

Jason Mamoa and Amber Heard are expected to reprise their titular roles. But the return of Amber Heard’s Mera might get affected by her ongoing lawsuit against Johnny Depp.

Here is how Jason Mamoa expressed his connection and experience with Aquaman(Arthur Curry)

“Obviously [the first film] is his whole origin story. We’ve seen him in Justice League, which is maybe two minutes of his old life, so we get to see where he came from.

“I think when he was a little boy, he had these powers and he didn’t really hone them, so this whole journey of him going to become the king… the last frame of this movie you’re going to see him actually become what he’s destined to be.”

Patrick Wilson’s Orm will make a comeback in Aquaman 2?

Patrick Wilson’s Orm/Ocean Master. Aquaman’s villainous half-brother was left alive, as Aquaman spares his life. We don’t have any details about his return. However, Patrick Wilson may have hinted at the Ocean Master’s return in an interview with screen rant.

Wilson told ScreenRant: “I don’t know what the future holds for Orm… You can’t kill him. He’s too important to journey … he’s a foil to. He’s not gonna be the main villain in another movie. I don’t think Orm ends up in Belle Reve like he does in the New 52.”

“I’m slightly briefed [on Orm-related matters]. I just throw a little dart here and there. I’ll say, ‘So, what about this?’ and [James Wan will] say, ‘Well, this is what I’m thinking.’ I can tell you that even his concepts for Aquaman 2 are pushing it even further.”

Aquaman 2 main villain and plot details

We don’t know who will be the main villain in the upcoming sequel. Aquaman has a long legacy of formidable foes in comic books. Apart from the characters of the original movie sequel may resurrect any comic book villain which includes The Thirst, Mera’s evil sister Siren, Atlantis’ resurrected former monarch the Dead King, or even the ocean god Triton, Queequeg, Iceberg Head, or the Malignant Amoeba.

The sequel will likely pick the story from where we left it in the Aquaman. It will be allegedly based on the Aquaman’s early days as the ruler. Probably based on a major threat or new challenge to his kingship.

Aquaman 2 official release date and box office clash with Avatar 2

Warner Bros. has officially confirmed that the sequel follow-up is scheduled to be released on December 22, 2022. We can’t say anything concrete about the release date. As the ongoing pandemic has caused some big reshuffles in the Warner Bros release schedule by pushing back the release date of movies like wonder woman 2.

Earlier it was slated to open with Disney’s Phantom Menace and Rise of Skywalker” Star Wars movie. But the according to Disney’s new schedule Avatar 2 will open on December 16, 2022.

This can be a big setback for both of the movies as both movies have seemingly a similar concept. James Cameron was exploring the sea world with his crew for the Avatar sequel.