Aquaman 2: Release Date, Cast, Story And Here Are The Major Updates

- Advertisement -

In 2018, James Wan’s Aquaman turned into a remarkably surprising smash hit. Nobody really knew what to expect from it given that it was after the disappointing launch of Justice League; based on a character who had never had his own live-action solo movie; also had been facing stiff competition at the box office in the form of Mary Poppins Fall, Bumblebee, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The movie not only became a strike but now stands as the largest worldwide earner in the history of DC Comics adaptations.

Aquaman 2 Cast

It is a safe bet that Jason Momoa will reunite as Arthur Curry, although nothing has been confirmed, of course, Amber Heard will be back as Mera, and Willem Dafoe will come back for one more turn as Vulko. Could Patrick Wilson’s Orm return? It sure seems like!

Aquaman 2 Release Date

Warner Bros. is moving fast to make Aquaman 2 a reality, marking a Dec. 16, 2022 release date on their calendar for it. That December window served the first movie, and it should do as well this time around. You can find the complete schedule of upcoming DCEU films right here. Meanwhile, the very first movie is currently available on DVD and Blu-ray.

Aquaman 2 Story

In addition to all of the stories about Ocean Master and Black Manta, which could form the foundation of Aquaman 2, you will find the other components of Atlantean and Aquaman history that have been seeded throughout DC Comics history. Any hope that Arthur and Mera would be squaring off against the Trench again in the sequel would appear to be shattered by the statement of that a horror-focused Trench spinoff picture of their own. But who knows? There are over 75 decades of history to draw from, so there are plenty of undersea epic adventures!

We’ll update this with additional info as it becomes available.