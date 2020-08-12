Home Movies Aquaman 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Details Check Here
Aquaman 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Details

By- Santosh Yadav
Amber Heard has confessed to hitting her former husband Johnny Depp to shield her sister following recollecting what the actor had done to his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss, according to The Guardian. Heard allegedly recalled the episode from March 2015 in the high court in London while providing evidence for a day.

Heard has stated that she punched Depp to protect her sister Whitney. She has maintained that his treatment for Moss triggered Depp to attack. “I did hit Johnny that afternoon, in defence of my sister.” Explaining that Whitney was standing at the peak of stairs in hers and Depp’s Los Angeles penthouse, she added, “I had heard that he had driven a former girlfriend, I think that it was Kate Moss down the staircase. And I thought of that at the moment and that I reacted in defence of her [Whitney].”

The Plot

Going back into Aquaman, the movie was deep and well-written. Atlantis’ world was explored half-human by Arthur Curry, and half-Atlantean. The movie showed the best excursion of his own life, where he did not go into the sea, but also found the rest of the destination of his life. We saw him fighting for the throne against his half-brother Orm. The movie ended emerging as Atlantis’ King and him finally embracing his destiny.

Aquaman 2 will have tales about Black Manta and Ocean Mater. However, we could see some questions answered, such as in becoming a king. Why did Volka help Arthur? Are Atlanteans immortal? Because we watched Aquaman being injured several times, but he turned out to be just fine each time. Perhaps, we will also see Aquaman and Mera combating with the Trench. Or Orn will flee the prison. Who knows? We have over 75 years of the background in DC of Aquaman; anything could happen.

The Cast and Crew of Aquaman 2

Let’s talk about the team . We’re fans of the work of director James Wan. His films are work of art, be it Conjuring or terror Insidious, or activity Furious 7. We loved Aquaman. James has a reputation of not sticking around to the sequels. He enjoys creating worlds. His present job is Malignant. We hope that Warner Bros bring him back since he was and that is what resulted in the burst of this film’s views.

In the cast, we will see the same faces again:

  • Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry
  • Amber Heard as Mera
  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta
  • Willem Dafoe as Vulko
  • Patrick Wilson as Orm

Release date

Warner Bros declared the release date of Aquaman 2 as of December 16, 2022. An individual must wonder why it is taking four decades for the sequel to come out. There are now many jobs that DC Extended Universe has up its sleeve until 2022 like Black Adam, Shazam two, and The batman. But when Aquaman 2 will emerge, we expect it to break its documents.

Santosh Yadav

