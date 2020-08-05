Aquaman 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All More Details

- Advertisement -

Aquaman is an American superhero movie, and it’s a DC Comics character-based. In the DC Extended Universe, it turned into the sixth movie in number in 2018. The manager of the film is James Wan, and the manufacturer is Peter Safran and Rob Cowan. The Company, DC Entertainment, along with Warner Bros, will be the manufacturing companies of the movie. Jason Momoa and the role of the hero Aquaman and the protagonist played with. This movie shows us the planet that resides underwater in the kingdom of Atlantis. According to the latest reports, there will be a sequel to this film’2′ soon in 2022. Moreover, the sequel’s evolution has already begun in 2020.

Aquaman 2 Release Date

Some flicks got an early decision regarding their future, and Aquaman is among them. Warner Bros verified that the sequel would hit the cinemas on December 16, 2022. We might also watch The Trench ahead of the Aquaman’s launch.

Aquaman 2 Trailer

Currently, there is absolutely no trailer available for the sequel as it depends upon a bit of filming, or the film is in phases. We could anticipate a trailer in early 2021, unleashing speculations regarding the sequel.

Aquaman 2 Cast Updates

However, Jason Momoa is irreplaceable, and he will be back as Arthur Curry. But now the latest speculations regarding Mera’s part, as Amber Heard is facing some litigation issues. Her reputation is at stake, and she could face a departure as the situation from the sequel. Johnny Depp wasn’t much guilty that she accused him, and there are shreds of evidence. Hence that the future of Amber Heard in the sequel is not confirmed, along with the character could be substituted by some other personality for sure.

Candidates

Emilia Clarke and Blake Lively are the topmost contenders for the Use of Mera, and they been rumored to replace Amber Heard for its role. Now we are waiting for an official confirmation that settles the deal for the personality.