Aquaman 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details Read To Know

- Advertisement -

Ahead of James Wan took the helm of the Aquaman franchise, he was best known as a horror film director. “Scary” is not one of those first words that come to mind when you think of the DCEU series, but it’s not entirely out of the question to wonder whether James Wan will be bringing some of his origins to Aquaman 2. When asked whether he’d look at adding any horror components, he had an answer that is interesting.

Aquaman was a monster hit for DC Movies — so much so that the anticipation for the sequel is huge. Fans have loads of questions regarding what we can expect in Aquaman 2. Ahead of DC fandom, one fan recently asked James Wan (via Twitter) when There’ll be “terror touches,” and that he director had an exciting response:

Release date: “Aquaman 2.”

- Advertisement -

After a very long wait, Warner Bros. has finally announced an official release date for its long-awaited sequel. Aquaman 2 is set to be release on 22 December 2022. Even though it’s a long wait, fans are anticipating it to be better than the picture. The evolution for the film had been in works since 2004, so it is safe to assume had a long time for advancement.

Cast: “Aquaman 2.”

Up until lately, a lot of the cast members were believed to be returning to their roles with Victor Momoa as Arthur Curry’, Willem Dafoe as Vilko’, Patrick Wilson as Orm’,’ Nicole Kidman as Atlanta’, Yahya Abdul-Mateen as’Black Manta’ and Dolph Lundgren as Nereus’. Amber Heard was said to be coming back to her role as Mera’, but due to the accusations of sexual attack against Johnny Depp that she’s facing, there are several petitions as well as uproar amongst lovers to eliminate her. Emilia Clarke might be re-casted since Mera. Some enthusiasts have also proposed Blake Lively for the function.

Plot: “Aquaman 2.”

There haven’t been any official announcements from Warner Bros. or even DCEU about the storyline for Aquaman 2. Trailers or no teasers for the film have been published either. Seeing the film is being said to be in evolution, most of the details haven’t been given out. A writer has hinted at a potential Black Manta storyline that has piqued the interest of fans online.