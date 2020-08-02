Home Hollywood Aquaman 2: Release Date, Cast And Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s Controversy?
Aquaman 2: Release Date, Cast And Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s Controversy?

By- Santosh Yadav
Aquaman 2 has a brand new release date. But fans are mainly curious to know when Amber Heard is going to be seen in the next movie. Read further to get the latest updates on the impending Aquaman 2 movie.

Fans of Amber Heard clearly want her at Aquaman 2 to reprise her character Mera in the first movie, but Johnny Depp wants the movie creators and manufacturers to eliminate her from it. Earlier, many people signed a petition to get her removed from Aquaman 2. The figure has reached near 500,000.

Release dates: Aquaman 2

The manufacturers were keeping the dates beneath a wrap but now have finally revealed it. The Aquaman 2 is set to hit the theaters on 16. There is not any other information available on Aquaman 2 nonetheless.

Cast: Aquaman 2

There is no official word about the throw. We can highly expect the throw to come and adopt their roles, which comprises Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry or Aquaman. Amber Heard as Mera, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Yahya Abdul-Mateen as Black Manta and Dolph Lundgren as Nereus.

The introduction of new personalities cannot be ruled out.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s Controversy

Caribbean actor’s Pirates are presently fighting with a bitter battle with his former wife. The fees consist of physical violence, verbal abuse, etc. all set up by Amber on her then-husband Johnny. The courtroom controversy is currently doing rounds of media, and we are now able to see the tables. A clip where Amber was heard shouting and teasing Johnny as surfaced. She previously confessed throwing pans, pots, and vases.

Now, folks presume that Heard is currently using this legal battle to frame him into false accusations and to destroy Jonny’s picture. Fans are at present crazy about her replacement. They say that a man or woman that has personified abuse can’t be entertained or applauded for their work in any business. Therefore, they condemn Amber’s existence in Aquaman 2.

Petition against Amber Heard

A petition was filed against Amber Heard. The request has 50,000 plus touch on change.org and is named”Eliminate Amber Heard from Aquaman two.”

A huge chunk of the audience is presently seeking her replacement, which has made an issue of grave concern for those makers. They cannot afford a replacement and can neither go against people. If they choose to ignore people’s petition, this might lead to the Aquaman 2 collapse.

