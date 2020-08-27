Aquaman 2: James Wan Promises More Serious Tone, New Worlds

- Advertisement -

Aquaman 2 is trading its own brazen goofiness to get a more significant story, director James Wan has confirmed. Serving as a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster, Aquaman Two features the return of this writer-director duo James Wan and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. The first Aquaman movie was a commercial and critical success. Reviewers praised the movie’s enhanced marine spectacle, energetic action, and passionate storytelling. Aquaman also grossed over $1 billion globally and became the most remunerative DCEU feature. It was this immense success of Aquaman that prompted Wan and Warner Bros. to come up with a sequel, which will be due to launch on December 16, 2022.

Aquaman 2 was already in preproduction when the coronavirus pandemic broke out, but its premiere date wasn’t affected as the cast was only supposed to start filming after mid-2021. Even though there is a four-year gap between the premiere of Aquaman and its sequel, it has not defeated the arrival of routine updates concerning the new movie’s storyline. Aquaman 2 is supposedly going to be bigger and better than its predecessor. It’ll contain some classic Wan-horror elements, and it will also contain the reappearance of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Black Manta at a more significant function. Now, another bit about the forthcoming film’s plotline has surfaced.

According to director James Wan and celebrity Patrick Wilson’s conversation in the short Aquaman 2 DC FanDome board, the new film is going to be more stern, introspective, and humorless than the original Aquaman. Wan has also endeavored to earn Aquaman two more relevant to the modern era. Apart from a more earnest and authentic story, Aquaman 2 will also venture deeper into the sea. From the Aquaman franchise, there are many unexplored’worlds’ beneath the sea, which is something the movie’s inventive director is prepared to shift with his love for world-building.

Throughout the FanDome panel, it was also verified that the first Aquaman celebrity Patrick Wilson will return to reprise his character in Orm Marius/ Ocean Master in the new movie. In Aquaman’s final picture, Orm was conquered by Momoa’s Arthur, and the supervillain was shot into submerged custody. In Aquaman 2, Orm will reappear after his imprisonment, but this moment, his motives are uncertain. Before Wan wrapped up his panel, he also stated he would experiment with new things and monsters in Aquaman 2, as this is something he’d wanted to try since the start. These following mentions all boil down into some severe prestige for Aquaman 2. Since there’ll be a whole lot more characters, villains, and paths in the new movie, it will hardly have any time left for goofy gimmicks.

Before his huge splash in 2018, Aquaman was sealed in fans’ memories as a foolish, fish-riding, hysterical superhero at a lame costume. Although Momoa redeemed back the aquatic enthusiast’s standing with his powerful, fearsome portrayal, the character’s and its narrative’s awkward disposition was revisited during a recent body-shaming controversy. Arthur being a DCEU juggernaut deserves the type of respect that’s given to Batman/ Bruce Wayne. And Aquaman two ‘s tendency for telling a serious story is a perfect chance for the muscular, righteous King of Atlantis to make that merited respect. And after all, a serious tone is much better suited for Aquaman two ‘s horror hues.