Aquaman 2 Director James Wan Says The Sequel Will Have Touches Of Horror,

By- Santosh Yadav
Aquaman 2 director James Wan claims the upcoming sequel will probably have touches of horror. The very first Aquaman film, also led by Wan, was released in 2018. It was the first-ever solo live-action film starring the oft-mocked (though unfairly) comic book enthusiast. It featured Jason Momoa as the titular hero, along with Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman, and Dolph Lundgren. Despite decades of jokes concerning the character, Aquaman managed to gross over $1 billion global.

In ancient 2019, Warner Bros. announced Aquaman 2 was formally in development. The business set an official launch date to its sequel of December 16, 2022, four decades. Following the huge success of the movie, it wasn’t a surprise that there was a sequel greenlit. This Edition of Aquaman, depicted by Momoa, first produced a short cameo in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He subsequently returned to play a Significant part of Justice League at 2017. Besides manager Wan and a lot of the cast, Aquaman co-writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick will return to write the script to get Aquaman two.

The DC Comics Twitter page shared an excerpt from DC FanDome’s Q&A session together with Wan. Inside, the director responded to a fan asking if there will be”horror touches” at Aquaman two akin to the Trench scene at the very first movie. Wan replied in the affirmative, saying:

Wan is no stranger to the horror genre. He grew in popularity for a co-creator of this Saw franchise and has had a hand in each film since. Wan also directed horror movies like Insidious, Insidious: Chapter Two, and The Conjuring, while also co-writing The Nun. Though a lot of his background is in terror, Wan demonstrated he could also handle a big-budget action movie as a result of his work Furious 7.

As mentioned by the enthusiast asking the question, the very first Aquaman movie does dip its toes into the horror genre with the spooky Trench scene. Wan also makes a good point about the”underwater worlds” being well-suited for terror. Depending on the manager’s comments, Aquaman 2 will not be completely concentrated on that. But it ought to be a treat for people who adore Wan’s horror work. Though Aquaman 2 does not start filming until next year, Wan’s tease indicates the sequel will probably be well worth the wait.

