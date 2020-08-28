- Advertisement -

Apple Watch has an unexpected rival: Meet Amazon Halo.

The Amazon Halo, early entry program, has been quietly launched, with Amazon unveiling its original physical fitness band program.

The Halo is a new wearable which offers subscription-based fitness and wellness characteristics which are more complicated than what’s on other fitness groups.

This odd Apple Watch rival doesn’t have a screen, but the Halo program offers lots of additional functionality.

The Apple Watch is the standard of wearables, and there’s no denying that.

There is no smartwatch such as Apple’s, and each of the rivals are taking a look at matching the Watch as it pertains to style and especially health and fitness attributes.

It’s the Apple Watch that has been leading the way, and we keep seeing reports from folks who state the device could have saved their lives.

A number of Apple’s rivals have developed all sorts of competing devices that rival the Apple Watch, including gym which are more limited in scope when it comes to smart features, and full-fledged smartwatches.

Amazon now joins that list having an unusual kind of product. The Amazon Halo is not a smartwatch, as it does not have any screen at all.

The design of this Halo is much more minimal compared to average physical fitness bands. But the gadget features more Apple Watch-like features that aren’t always available on more straightforward bands.

And it all happens through the company smartphone app.

The Halo gym retails for $64.99 during the first access program, providing you with access to six free months of Halo.

This product requires a subscription to operate, which will cost you $3.99 a month, and that is on top of everything you cover for Amazon Prime.

The cost of the Halo will go up to $100 after the early access period, CNET explains, making the gadget far less expensive than the cheapest Apple Watch.

But, again, the gadget doesn’t have any screen of its own. The band does come with a bunch of detectors that can measure heart rate, temperature, and count steps.

A mobile program will let you access everything that Halo tracks, and also the wise band is a lot more challenging than other similar gadgets.

Along with discovering your action and performing heart rate and temperature tests, the Halo experience includes a sleep tracking feature, a workout score, and a voice tone monitor.

The ring listens to the way you speak, to make sure the tone of your voice fits the contents of the message that you want to convey.

Yeah, that seems quite creepy contemplating Amazon’s well-known problems at recording the voices of most users via its Alexa gadgets.

Just the Halo won’t send that data to the cloud for coaching voice algorithms if you don’t opt into it.

And it will not listen to your voice whatsoever if you do not need to. The Halo’s only real button acts as an on/off switch for the Tone attribute

Equally contentious is a component that relies on your phone’s camera to take a photograph of your entire body to then ascertain your form and measure body weight.

As CNET clarifies, Amazon’s servers are included in this procedure. You send the encrypted image to Amazon, which then analyzes it and beams back the results.

The photograph stays on your telephone, and it’s gone from Amazon’s servers once the 3D data is processed.

You are going to have to trust Amazon it will not abuse the feature and that the privacy functions as planned.

The scan images are not seen by anybody at Amazon and aren’t utilized for machine learning optimizations.”

The sleep tracker assembles plenty of information regarding your sleep out of your habits and tracks your temperature

throughout the night to identify the sleeping conditions which are the most likely to enhance the quality of your sleep.

The primary aim of any fitness tracker would be to track one’s activity, and the Halo can do this also.

The band will automatically monitor runs and walks, but you’ll have to follow other types of action manually.

The Halo app gives you points based on the sort of physical activity it detects or your own input.

These features rely on Amazon’s AI tools, and that’s what you are paying via your subscription.

But the band will operate without a plan, although the experience will probably be more limited to necessary tracking information.

Amazon says on its site that it has partnered with various businesses to improve your health and assist you to learn healthy habits.

That’s Apple’s HealthKit and Google’s Combination Program, which track health information from all kinds of other devices, smartphones comprised.

When it comes to actual specs, the Halo ring weighs around 24g, based on the size of this ring, which is user-replaceable and customizable.

It is water-resistant around 50M and links to your smartphone via Bluetooth 5.0. The battery lasts up to 7 days should you disable the Tone app, and as many as 2 days if you allow the feature.

More info about Halo is available at this link.