Apple kicked Fortnite from the App Store on Thursday after developer Epic Games added a new direct payment system that let users purchase V-Bucks for a discounted price.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has whined about Apple’s practices for many years.

but the struggle has come to a head, and Epic has filed legal papers.

Epic is releasing a movie brief parodying Apple’s famous 1984 commercial with Fortnite characters.

Apple banned Fortnite in the App Store on Thursday following Epic Games introduced its own payment method in the app.

that enabled it to skirt about Apple’s 30 percent commission fee.

The newest update for the insanely popular battle royale game gave users the choice to cover in-game money (V-Bucks) through the Apple App Store for what they’d formerly been paying or directly by Epic a discounted price.

Epic was undoubtedly aware that Apple would be forced to do it.

as it was a direct breach of this App Store guidelines.

Apple released the following statement about the incident shortly after eliminating Fortnite (through The Verge):

Today, Epic Games took the unfortunate measure of violating the App Store guidelines.

that are applied equally to each developer and made to keep the shop safe.

sells digital goods or services

As a result, their Fortnite program was taken away from the store.

Epic enabled a feature in its app that was not examined or approved by Apple.

and they did so with the express intent of violating the App Store guidelines concerning in-app obligations.

that are pertinent to every programmer who sells digital goods or services.

Epic has had apps on the App Store for a decade, and have benefited from your App Store ecosystem — such as its own tools, analyzing.

and supply that Apple provides to all programmers.

Epic agreed to this App Store provisions and guidelines freely.

and we’re happy they have built such a thriving business on the App Store.

The simple fact that their business interests now lead them to push for a unique arrangement doesn’t alter how these guidelines produce a level playing field for all developers and create the shop safe for many users.

We will make every effort to work with Epic to resolve these violations in order that they can return Fortnite to the App Store.

In case you were wondering if that was a stunt by Epic Games to phone out Apple for practices it complies with.

the business affirmed as much by declaring it will release a new video brief at 4 p.m.

ET now called”Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite” which looks to be a parody of the famed Apple firm:

Epic additionally registered a protracted complaint contrary to Apple on Thursday.

repeatedly referring to Apple as a biography and calling that the iPhone maker’s practices”anti-competitive.”

Tim Sweeney, the CEO of Epic Games, has complained about Apple’s practices for decades.

but the extended tussle has finally turned into an all-purpose brawl.