Apple is reportedly working on a”less Challenging” Variant of its ill-fated AirPower charging Pad.

Apple

Initially unveiled in a press event back in 2017, AirPower was created to charge three devices concurrently.

AirPower had been subject to numerous flaws and has been ultimately cancelled by Apple in early 2019.

According to reports, the initial version of AirPower was prone to overheating.

As a general rule, when Apple announces a new product, it is a safe bet that the product will ship as intended.

Whereas some firms prefer to flaunt futuristic technologies which never find the light of day, Apple has historically prided itself on avoiding the pitfalls of vaporware.

The obvious exception to this rule is AirPower,

a wireless charging pad Apple introduced in 2017 and never published due to a host of technical hurdles.

At the time, Apple senior VP of Hardware Engineering Dan Riccio explained that the product failed to”not attain our high standards, and we’ve cancelled the job.

Still, Riccio mentioned that Apple remained dedicated to”push the wireless experience ahead.”

Almost 18 months later, Bloomberg reports that Apple is planning to roll out a”less ambitious” version of AirPower.

The report is informative on details about a release date, but it’s safe to assume that Apple has learned its lesson and won’t announce

its rumoured new product until it’s completely ready to ship.

As to what a less demanding version of AirPower would look like, well, that remains to be seen.

We all do know that the original version was create to charge three separate devices simultaneously,

irrespective of where each instrument was place on the charging pad.

This design aim, however,

allegedly led to a multitude of impossible overheating problems due to charging coils being foun too close to one another.

That said, it stands to reason that the version of AirPower Apple is currently

working on will either charge two devices or, perhaps more likely,

will charge three apparatus but with distinct markings as to where each tool should be placed.

Incidentally, this isn’t the first time we’ve noticed a rumour surfaced seeing

Apple attempting to give its AirPower project another go.

Earlier this season, noted leaker Jon Prosser announce that”AirPower isn’t dead” About two weeks ago,

Prosser returned with a tweet that purports to demonstrate a prototype version of Apple’s brand new AirPower mat in actions.

In terms of specifications, Prosser has said that the apparatus will boast an A11 chip to”dynamically manage heat.”

Furthermore, Prosser has noticed the new design will home fewer charging coils to reduce overheating.

while Bloomberg did not reference a launch date,

Prosser anticipates it will be prepare to hit store shelves prior to the end of the year in a price point of $250.