Apple

Applein 2005, aided the Department of Energy build a iPod.

Apple in 2005 helped two contractors for the U.S. Department of Energy build a modified iPod capable of technical home hardware.

An Apple engineer that worked on the project speculates that the government wanted to create an undercover Geiger counter to record radiation levels covertly.

At a fascinating story posted to TidBITS this week, former Apple engineer

David Shayer details how he assisted two engineers

with ties to the US Department of Energy modify an present iPod so it may be used for personal purposes.

As you may anticipate, the entire collaboration between the two entities had been kept secret, with Shayer imagining that only four people at Apple were aware the job existed.

Department of Energy

Shayer notes that the engineers query indirectly worked at Bechtel for the Department of Energy via their employment, a defense contractor utilized by the DOE.

The engineers required a modified iPod should function like a normal iPod.

Obviously, with Apple being Apple, the firm had some security protocols of its own

This was not a collaboration with Bechtel with payment and a contract;

it was Apple performing a favor below the table to the Department of Energy.

But accessibility for this favor went only so far.

Rather, I gave them a copy of the source code onto a DVD and explained it couldn’t leave the building.

security

The project had been so hush-hush the two Bechtel engineers were not even provided security badges to Apple headquarters. Rather, sign in as guests and they needed to phone up Shayer.

With the two Bechtel employees quickly getting up to speed about the internal workings of the iPod, it wasn’t long before they were able to put in a item of hardware.

The two engineers advised Shayer the data recorded by their own add-on hardware would have to remain hidden, prompting Shayer to suggest they include another disk partition to the device.

Apple engineers talk on projects, let alone their work

Nevertheless, Shayer’s write-up is well worth checking out in its entirety.