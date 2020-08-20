- Advertisement -

Apple announced the AirPower wireless charger back in 2017 that would have been the greatest wireless charging solution to Apple fans…

Apple

if it did not prove to be vaporware.

Individuals with multiple Apple apparatus will love the new, which may fill the void left by Apple’s collapse.

It’s a slick new charging station featuring wireless charging support for iPhones, AirPods,

and also the Apple Watch, also wired charging options for up to three additional devices.

The thought was fantastic, and having a single wireless charging pad which could handle all of your devices at once would have been great.

Regrettably, AirPower turned out to be vaporware because Apple never really released it.

It looks like a lifetime ago, but the disappointment is still new to numerous Apple fans out there.

Countless smartphone accessory brands have attempted to fill the emptiness left by Apple’s vaporware

by offering multi-device wireless stoves of the own, and some are pretty decent.

None offer the kind of quality that you would get from a superior device maker like Apple, though.

At least, none until Pitaka came and released the new. For those unaware, Pitaka is the company behind,

and it has made a book 6-in-1 charging channel that could manage all your devices and then a few.

Where wireless charging is concerned,

you’ll find one large zone for your iPhone, another one for AirPods two or AirPods Pro,

along with a wireless charging disk to the Apple Watch.

Then there’s also a rack with a Lightning connector to get an iPad or second iPhone,

plus two USB ports on the side, one USB-A, and one USB-C. Have you got a newer iPad Guru that doesn’t work with Lightning connectors

No problem:

A simple little toggle switches the connector in front of the stand out from Lightning to USB-C.

This is a fantastic charging station that indeed covers all the bases.

Here are the bullet points which Pitaka supplied on the product page:

【6-in-1 Charging Station】 PITAKA’s multifunctional charging station can simultaneously power up to six different apparatus.

You’ve got three wireless charging places to your mobile phone, wireless earbuds, and smartwatch.

Moreover, there are three additional regions to control your tablet and other apparatus.

【Quick and Smooth Wireless Charging】 Chain coil technologies allow for fast charging of your phone up to 7.5W or 10W.

The charging process is exceptionally smooth, the charging dock, unlike many wireless chargers in the current market,

the charging platform does not require you to position your Smartphone just to control your device.

【Dual-Port Endcap & connector】PITAKA charging dock offers Dual-port endcap which situated on the side.

The Dual-port endcap comes with a USB-C and USB-A port, each with an output of 18 Watts could attain fast charging.

In the middles of look ，

there have just two switchable charging connectors that can fast power your Smartphone and tablet.

It is possible to switch between both connectors by pressing the button at front lateral side.

【Minimalist design & superior material】 The mix of aerospace-grade Aramid fibre and premium Zinc Alloy creates a stylish addition to your home or workplace.

The perfect fit for your office inside,

it’s not only beautiful but keeps your space arranged.

Simplify your daily life by powering up all your devices within one area.

The intelligent LED indicator won’t impact your sleep, Apple

and the charging stands without noise during charging.

Bundle only comprises 1*Charging station, 1*Adapter1*User Manual. Note: Cable is not included.