Apple announced the AirPower wireless charger back in 2017 that would have been the ultimate wireless charging solution for Apple lovers.

Apple

fans have been begging for a wireless charging station.

Apple announced the AirPower wireless charger back in 2017 that would have been the ultimate wireless charging solution for lovers..

if it did not turn out to be vaporware.Individuals with multiple devices will love the newest Pitaka Air Omni 6-in-1 Multi-Functional Wireless Charging Station, which can fill the emptiness left by Apple’s failure.

featuring

It’s a sleek new charging channel featuring wireless charging support for iPhones, AirPods, and also the Watch, plus wired charging options for up to three additional apparatus.

Do you remember how excited people got when Apple introduced the AirPower charger back in 2017?

The idea was fantastic, and having a single wireless charging would’ve been great. Regrettably,

AirPower turned out to be vaporware since never really released it.

It looks like a lifetime ago, however, the disappointment is still fresh to numerous Apple fans out there.

smartphone accessory

Countless smartphone accessory brands have attempted to fill the void by providing multi-device wireless stoves of their own left by the vaporware of , and a few are really pretty decent.

None provide the kind of quality that you would get from a superior device

maker like . At least, none until Pitaka came along and published the brand new Air Omni.

ultra-slim iPhone case

For those unaware, Pitaka is the firm behind everyone’s favorite ultra-slim iPhone case. It has created a brand new 6-in-1 charging station that could manage all of your devices and then some.

Where wireless charging is concerned, you’ll find a wireless, another one for AirPods Pro or AirPods two, along with one large zone for your iPhone.

There’s also a stand with a Lightning connector for an iPhone that is second or iPad, plus two USB ports on 1 USB-A the side, and one USB-C.

Do you have a iPad Pro that doesn’t work with Dragon connectors? No problem: A simple little toggle switches the connector facing the stand.

The Pitaka Air Omni is a fantastic charging station that indeed covers all of the bases. It’s a must-have device for almost any fan, and it’s available now.

Here are the bullet points which Pitaka provided on the Item page:

【6-in-1 Charging Station】

PITAKA’s multifunctional charging station can simultaneously power up to six different apparatus

. You will find three wireless charging places to smartwatch earbuds, and your mobile phone. Moreover, there are three additional areas to charge apparatus computer and your tablet.

Quick and Smooth Wireless Charging】

【Quick and Smooth Wireless Charging】 Chain coil technologies allow for rapid charging of your phone around 7.5W or 10W. The charging process is exceptionally smooth, the charging dock, unlike most wireless chargers on the current market, the charging platform doesn’t require you to position your smartphone precisely to charge your device.

【Dual-Port Endcap & connector】

PITAKA charging dock provides Dual-port endcap, which is located on the side. The endcap features a USB-C and USB-A port, each with an output of 18 Watts could achieve charging. In the middles of look ，there have just two switchable charging connectors which can quickly power your Smartphone and tablet. You can switch between both connectors by pressing on the button.

【Minimalist style & superior material】

【Minimalist style & superior material】 The mix of aerospace-grade Aramid fiber and superior Zinc Alloy makes a stylish addition to your own home or workplace. The perfect fit for the office inside, it’s not just beautiful but retains your space organized. Simplify your life by powering up your devices all within one place. It’s time to say goodbye to clutter.

【Saftey & Sleep Friendly】The charging station equipped with over-current, over-voltage, over-heating, and short-circuit security, exhaustive shield you and your device while charging. The LED indicator that is smart will not affect your sleep, and the charging stands without noise during charging. Bundle only comprises 1 * User Manual, 1 * Adapter 1 Charging station. Note: Cable is not included.