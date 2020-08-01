Home In News Apple AirPods Pro The perfect earbuds
Apple AirPods Pro The perfect earbuds

By- Shankar
Apple AirPods Pro
The perfect earbuds… for Apple fans
Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 5.4g | Frequency response: 20-20,000Hz | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life (on-board): Up to five hours | Battery life (charging case): 24 hours | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: Yes

Good noise cancellation
Better fit than Apple AirPods (2019)
Useful for tracking hearing health
More expensive than better rivals

Apple's most up-to-date true wireless earbuds bring active noise cancellation, a (finally) far better fit, and an improved design, during a bid to lure more iPhone users into truth wireless fold.

However, at $249 / £249 / AU$399, they're pretty pricey too, and intrinsically can't be called the absolute best wireless earbuds out there.

If you're an iPhone user trying to find some well-fitting earbuds with stable sound quality, you'll do tons worse than the new AirPods – the redesign means they're far less likely to fall out. Therefore the additional microphones provide strong noise-canceling (mainly when commuting) and a useful Transparency mode, which does let the surface world in.

The sound quality of the AirPods Pro has undoubtedly improved since the previous iteration.
There's a notable emphasis on vocals and bass. These earbuds are better for pop fans than people who enjoy a more natural presentation that lends itself to severe music or more orchestral sounds.
Shankar

