Antibody drugs might be an immediate protection from COVID-19.

With a coronavirus vaccine still months off, companies are rushing to check everything may be the next best thing:

medication that provide antibodies to fight the virus immediately,

without needing to train the immune system to make them.

Antibodies are proteins the body creates when an infection occurs;

they connect into a virus and make it eliminated. Vaccines work by tricking the body into thinking there’s an infection,

so it makes antibodies and remembers how to do this in case the actual bug turns up.

However it can take a month or two after vaccination or disease for the best antibodies to form.

The experimental medication shortcut that process by giving concentrated variations of particular ones that

worked better against the coronavirus in lab and animal tests.

A vaccine takes time to work, to induce the growth of antibodies.

“If we could create them in massive concentrations, in big vats in an antibody factory.

We can sort of bypass the immune system. These drugs are believe to persist for a month or more and may provide quick,

temporary immunity to individuals at elevated risk of disease, such as

health workers and housemates of somebody with COVID-19.

When they demonstrated effective and when a vaccine does not materialize or shield as hoped, the medication

might eventually be consider for broader use, perhaps for teachers or other groups. They’re also being tested as remedies,

to assist the immune system and prevent acute symptoms or death.

“Having such a tool would be a really momentous thing in our fight against COVID,” Cohen said.

Vaccines are seen as a key to controlling the virus, which are confirm to have

infected more than 20 million people worldwide and killed more than 738,000.

Several companies are racing to develop vaccines, but the results of the large final tests

needed to evaluate them are months away.