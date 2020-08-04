- Advertisement -

She blame politicians, including Trump, for the way they manage the pandemic but also said that anti-maskers are responsible for the spread of this virus.

Over 6.15 million people had been infect with the novel coronavirus in the time of this writing, and nearly 11.7 million have recover.

Anti-maskers are responsible

But over 701,000 people have died of COVID-19 complications so far, with US deaths totalling 159,000.

The good news is that fewer people are dying after moving about mechanical ventilation than in the first couple of months of the pandemic.

as doctors have devised better treatment methods and trained themselves to assist critical patients better than before.

But as the virus continues to spread at alarming speeds, an increasing number of individuals are infected.

A proportion of those will continue to perish, and things can worsen as some hospital systems become overwhelmed.

The transmission rates would go down again if everybody admired the guidelines meant to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

However, anti-maskers and individuals who refuse to social distancing are a driving factor in the range of this potentially fatal virus.

risk infecting loved ones as well as strangers

Their disregard for the rules might make them contaminated, and they also risk infecting loved ones as well as strangers.

Some of those strangers can develop complications as well as perish.Anti-maskers are responsible

This was the situation with a 79-year-old guy who did everything right but still ended up succumbing to a COVID-19 infection a month.

“Dave did what he was supposed to perform, but you didn’t,” David W.

Nagy’s obituary reads, per Report Door”Shame on you and may Karma locate you .

The obituary cites both President Trump and Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

stating politicians like them didn’t take the pandemic badly.

“Family members consider David’s death was naturally,” it reads.

“They blame his death and the deaths of other innocent folks, on Trump, Abbott.

and all of the other politicians who didn’t take this pandemic badly and were concerned with their votes and popularity than lifetimes.

” The obituary says that”the numerous ignorant.

self-centred and egocentric people who refused to follow the advice of the health care professionals.

innocent folks” are also to blame for David’s death

believing their’right’ to not put on a mask was more significant than killing innocent folks” are also to blame for David’s death.

Older patients with preexisting ailments are more likely to come up with life-threatening complications.

and the virus kills more men than girls of the exact same age. David had cardiovascular disease.

high blood pressure, and diabetes. He had been at a nursing home recovering from a drop since March, as the family decided he would be safer there from COVID-19.

He tested positive in early July, and therapy using redelivering and plasma did not do the job.

David spent his past two weeks on a ventilator until his kidneys started failing.

The obituary ran in the local newspaper in Jefferson, Texas, on July 30th, The Washington Post reports.

Twitter and Facebook

From there, it went viral online, with pictures of this being shared tens of thousands of times on Twitter and Facebook.

“I was angry at the situation, and the way that people are talking and treating the outbreak.

the way that people behave like this isn’t anything,” David’s wife Stacey told The Article . “It’s due to their carelessness.

and because of our politicians not obtaining control of this thing is the reason so many people are dying.

I was just very, very angry.

That is why I wrote , and I meant what I said in it.”

Mrs Nagy state the reply to the obituary was unexpect

and she expects that her message will inspire others to wear masks.